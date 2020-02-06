Fantom (FTM) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Fantom has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.03133427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00199918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

