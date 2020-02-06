Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Laidlaw began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 478,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

