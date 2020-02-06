Exosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,845.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $51,737.00 and $26,845.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,620.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.02131030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.04547156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00760114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00808546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009380 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00751125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 500,598 coins and its circulating supply is 335,598 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

