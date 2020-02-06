ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0561 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $328,450.00 and $7,098.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

