Excalibur Management Corp Takes $391,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.19 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

