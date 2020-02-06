Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,686.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

