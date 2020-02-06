Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 334.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,996 shares of company stock worth $25,193,168. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $240.76 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

