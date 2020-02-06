Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 772.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -321.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

