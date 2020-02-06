Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, approximately 826,685 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,316,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $861.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

