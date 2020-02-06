Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.60-5.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.60-5.70 EPS.

EL traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,675. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

