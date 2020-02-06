Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,261. The company has a market capitalization of $572.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.58. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $4,185,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.