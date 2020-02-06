ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. 539,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

