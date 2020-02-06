ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ESE traded up $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. 539,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

