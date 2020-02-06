Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 533,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

