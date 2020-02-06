Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.02. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 2,954,743 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

