Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $603.73. 214,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,493. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $385.91 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.60.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

