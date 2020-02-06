Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Trimmed by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,708,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553,501 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Entegris were worth $135,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Entegris by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 416,482 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,187. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

