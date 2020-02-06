Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

ENR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

