Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives C$59.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.80.

EMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.41. 1,576,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$45.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.11.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.