Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.13 ($1.51) and last traded at A$2.13 ($1.51), 43,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.49).

The company has a market capitalization of $212.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.56, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.07.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Elanor Investors Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Elanor Investors Group’s payout ratio is currently 372.55%.

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

