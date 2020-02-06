Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

NYSE EW opened at $231.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,221,495. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

