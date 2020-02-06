Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $30.58, approximately 65,824 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 565,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

