Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 811,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,192. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

