Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 195,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,042. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

