Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ETV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 301,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,701. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

