EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

EVG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.