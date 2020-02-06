Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

