Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $9.71.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.