Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $16.17.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

