Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of EFT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 133,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

