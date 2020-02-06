Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of EFT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 133,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $14.14.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
