Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

DT stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.