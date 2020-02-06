Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.