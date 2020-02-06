Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,078 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $4,667,671. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

