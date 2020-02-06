Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $32.37 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

