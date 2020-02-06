Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 910 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

