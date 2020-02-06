Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,239 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 10.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Kroger stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

