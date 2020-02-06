DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.66.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

