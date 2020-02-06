DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.
Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.66.
In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
