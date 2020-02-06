DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

DSP Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 247,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,209. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.04 million, a P/E ratio of -317.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DSP Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DSP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

