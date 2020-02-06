Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.92

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 184151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $543.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

