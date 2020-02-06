Dougherty & Co Comments on Harmonic Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HLIT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

