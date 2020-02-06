Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

DCI stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.