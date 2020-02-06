Dogecoin Trading Up 9.3% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $325.43 million and $106.05 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Tidex, Bit-Z and Robinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00748535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030631 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,212,670,514 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, BCEX, Koineks, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, QBTC, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Robinhood, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Novaexchange, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Exrates, Gate.io, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Fatbtc, Kraken, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Graviex, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinsquare, Mercatox, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, BitFlip, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Exmo, CoinExchange, Coindeal, C-Patex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, CoinEx, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex and Bits Blockchain. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

