Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 344,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after buying an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.