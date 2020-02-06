Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.42 Million

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post sales of $42.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.23 million to $43.60 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $37.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $173.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $173.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.12 million, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $190.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

DCOM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 124,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

