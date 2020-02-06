Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11, 505,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,109,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 67.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

