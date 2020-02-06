Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up to $77.40

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.85, but opened at $77.40. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 53,759 shares trading hands.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

