Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. 1,309,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,638. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 164.6% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

