Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Price Up 6%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 3,895,363 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,958,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,755 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 263,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 88.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth $2,142,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

