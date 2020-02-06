DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

