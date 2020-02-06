Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $772,489.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,322,528 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

