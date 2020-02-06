Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

DNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

DNR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 13,263,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,549,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 130,044 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,345,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 457.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 642,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

